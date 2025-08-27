Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Hyster-Yale, Inc. $HY

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of HY stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyster-Yale Dividend Announcement

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.40). Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Hyster-Yale to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hyster-Yale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

About Hyster-Yale

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

