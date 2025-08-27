Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

