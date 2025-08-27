Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,806,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,784,000 after purchasing an additional 184,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,343,000 after purchasing an additional 350,397 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -135.85%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

