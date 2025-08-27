Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Plumas Bancorp $PLBC

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Plumas Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.1% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $103,720,000. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 354.3% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plumas Bancorp

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Boigon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $61,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $168,469. This represents a 26.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kevin Foster acquired 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,877.44. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,164.80. This represents a 47.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $51.33.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 30.81%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plumas Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.