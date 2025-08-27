Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 266.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 155.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $182.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $150.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,478 shares of company stock worth $1,852,525. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

