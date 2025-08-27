Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp $HTBK

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,796,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after buying an additional 1,493,857 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 69.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 525,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $4,861,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Thomas A. Sa acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTBK opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $633.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

