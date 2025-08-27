Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 2,000.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 101,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,835.25. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,502,023.48. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,986 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,738 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

