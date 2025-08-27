Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.8%

WTFC opened at $136.37 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $142.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer acquired 3,919 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $103,265.65. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,265.65. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

