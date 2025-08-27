Blackstone Inc. $BX Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 240.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $1,747,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 64,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 222 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.29 per share, with a total value of $37,804.38. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,248.37. The trade was a 0.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and have sold 16,850,134 shares valued at $131,641,986. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.38.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

