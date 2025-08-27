Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 30,941 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,941 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 68.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 156,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

