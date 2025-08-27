Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. $SCVL

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 145,700.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $582.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $277.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

