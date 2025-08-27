Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2025

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDFree Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $29,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $4,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $3,022,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 90,462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232,561 shares during the period. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $2,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 2.0%

WBD stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

