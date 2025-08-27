Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 3,765 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tenet Healthcare worth $24,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 24.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,827.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $144,761.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,322.72. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,979 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.69.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $179.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.19. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $109.82 and a twelve month high of $185.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

