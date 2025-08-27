Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 53,668 Shares of Mueller Water Products $MWA

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 684,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,668 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 73.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 184.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE MWA opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.82 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Mueller Water Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, CAO Suzanne G. Smith sold 8,621 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $227,335.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,067.57. The trade was a 91.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $27,461.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,160.20. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

