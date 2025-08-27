Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Has $592,000 Stake in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,821 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.86%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $3.60) on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

