2,695,233 Shares in Bitfarms Ltd. $BITF Purchased by Continental General Insurance Co.

Continental General Insurance Co. bought a new position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,695,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Bitfarms makes up 0.7% of Continental General Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Continental General Insurance Co. owned 0.50% of Bitfarms at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 38,643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 293,138 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 620.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,551,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 916.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 295,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 266,713 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $723.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BITF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jones Trading began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on BITF

About Bitfarms

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.