Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.81 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $19,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $494,274.42. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 and have sold 35,915 shares worth $3,545,300. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CHD opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.