Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $711,387,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.09.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

