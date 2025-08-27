Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127,503 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $5,352,294.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,561 shares of company stock worth $11,624,334 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.15%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

