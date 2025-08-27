Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 2,766 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 45.2% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:LYV opened at $166.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.57 and a 1 year high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.