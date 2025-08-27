Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Shares Bought by Valley Financial Group Inc.

Valley Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 33,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

