Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 63,800 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $24,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,786,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,154,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,712,000 after acquiring an additional 563,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,157,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,901,000 after acquiring an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,406,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,146,000 after acquiring an additional 493,914 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

