SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,049 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

