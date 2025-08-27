Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $70,800.15 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP John Marcolini sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $70,800.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,962.76. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.46. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $140.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.Itron’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Itron by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

