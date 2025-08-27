BWM Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

BWM Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. BWM Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,229,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,656,000 after acquiring an additional 219,059 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,952,000 after purchasing an additional 802,816 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,067,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,339,000 after purchasing an additional 428,256 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,447,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

