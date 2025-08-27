Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in AAR Corp. $AIR

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $86.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $279,877.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,138.36. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $717,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,409,835.10. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,331,452. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AAR

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.