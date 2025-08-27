Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 340.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 48,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ACI opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

