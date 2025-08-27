Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Position Trimmed by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,753 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

