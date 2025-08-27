Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

