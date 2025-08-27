Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 29,209 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,051 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Best Buy worth $44,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,353,000 after acquiring an additional 998,021 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,495,000 after acquiring an additional 701,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $39,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,968,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $512,986,000 after acquiring an additional 408,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,090,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.64.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.