Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $19.12 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,539 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

