FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,460,000 after purchasing an additional 68,172 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,356,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 178,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,494,000 after buying an additional 26,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $70,353,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $121.00 to $102.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.98.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

