Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,853 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $43,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in W.P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $430.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.