First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on September 15th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

FCNCP opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

