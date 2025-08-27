LINKBANCORP, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

LINKBANCORP has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LINKBANCORP to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ LNKB opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. LINKBANCORP has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $277.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 million. Equities analysts expect that LINKBANCORP will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

