Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on September 29th

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.
Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$54.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.41. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$43.62 and a 12-month high of C$57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Great-West Lifeco
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- MP Materials: How One Move Redefined the U.S. Magnet Supply Chain
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Overlooked Analyst-Approved Dividend Plays You Can Count On
Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.