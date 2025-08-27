Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on September 29th

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$54.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$52.41. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$43.62 and a 12-month high of C$57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

