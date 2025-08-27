Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.373 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a payout ratio of -14,900.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn ($0.86) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -173.3%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

