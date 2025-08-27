Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

PWP opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business had revenue of $155.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.06 million.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

