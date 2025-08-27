Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $271.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.61. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

