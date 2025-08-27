Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2%

ED stock opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.82. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

