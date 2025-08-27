Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Critical Comparison

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Ship Lease and Orient Overseas International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Global Ship Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Orient Overseas International.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Ship Lease pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Orient Overseas International pays an annual dividend of $13.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Global Ship Lease pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Ship Lease has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Orient Overseas International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 53.09% 24.81% 15.30% Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Ship Lease and Orient Overseas International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $730.28 million 1.44 $353.63 million $10.77 2.76 Orient Overseas International $10.70 billion N/A $2.58 billion N/A N/A

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ship Lease.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Orient Overseas International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Orient Overseas International

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

