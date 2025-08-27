Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th.

Hilton Worldwide has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.4%

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $275.29 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.43.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

