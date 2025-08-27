Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $11.47 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 0.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in ASML by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target for the company. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $763.20 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $914.53. The stock has a market cap of $300.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $726.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.