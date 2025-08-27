APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,356,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,711,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,217,000 after purchasing an additional 730,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 728,307 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 277.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Zacks Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.