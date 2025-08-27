Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $40,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,497,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,447,000 after buying an additional 993,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after buying an additional 253,604 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

