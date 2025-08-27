Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Baird R W upgraded Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.41. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

