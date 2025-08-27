Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $13.15 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after buying an additional 1,357,753 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 price objective on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Aflac Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE AFL opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.