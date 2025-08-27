Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 7,051 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $12,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.98. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

