B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 93 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.10% of Gartner worth $30,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 6,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 9,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez bought 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,784. This represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Gartner Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:IT opened at $243.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.66 and a 200-day moving average of $403.44. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

