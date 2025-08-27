Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,386 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $1,941,757.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,819.28. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,299,448.10. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,980. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $267.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.31. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.31 and a twelve month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

